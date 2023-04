Why Truist Financial Stock Fell on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) dropped by 5.9% on Friday. The stock ended the session at $31.49, down almost 27% year to date. The market was up marginally for the day as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq Composite each rose by around 0.1%.Truist Financial, the seventh-largest bank in the U.S. by assets, reported first-quarter earnings on Wednesday that missed analysts' consensus expectations. That resulted in several analysts lowering their price targets on Truist Friday, which helped push its share price lower. Overall, net income was up 6% year over year to $1.4 billion in Q1, while revenue was up 15% to $6.2 billion. Further, average loans and leases increased 2% year over year to $326 billion, driving net interest income up 22% year over year to $3.9 billion. Truist also saw growth in its commercial and industrial loan portfolio.