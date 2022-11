Why Upstart Holdings Stock Was Down 4.4% on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was bouncing up and down on Tuesday, jumping 8.5% higher shortly after the opening bell but then falling throughout the course of the day, finishing the day down 4.4% to $22.17 per share. The major indexes were down slightly as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 80 points (-0.2%), the S&P 500 was down 16 points (-0.4%), and the Nasdaq was down 97 points (-0.9%).Upstart Holdings, a fintech that uses artificial intelligence to handle loan requests, was up early, likely on a strong earnings report from fellow banking fintech SoFi Technologies. SoFi posted record quarterly revenue in the third quarter with a net loss of just $0.09 per share, both of which beat estimates.Continue reading