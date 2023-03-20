|
20.03.2023 21:45:37
Why Western Alliance Bancorp Was Down 6.8% Today
Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) was volatile on Monday as its stock price was up as much as 9.7% in the morning, but it finished the day down 6.8%. The stock was trading at about $29 per share at market close today, down about 50% year to date. The major indexes all moved higher on Monday as the S&P 500 was up 35 points (0.9%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 383 points (1.2%), and the Nasdaq Composite was up 45 points (0.4%) as of market close.Continue reading
