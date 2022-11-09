|
09.11.2022 18:42:04
Why XP Stock Was Rocketing Higher on Wednesday
XP (NASDAQ: XP) saw its stock price increase significantly on Wednesday, surging as high as 15.3% shortly after the opening bell. By 12 p.m. ET, the financial stock was up about 9.5% to around $20.10 per share. The move was in stark contrast to the major indexes as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were down -0.8%, -0.8%, and -1%, respectively, on Wednesday morning.XP did not correlate to the down stock market for a few reasons. One, it is a Brazilian investment management company, so it did not feel the impact that its U.S.-based counterparts did from the uncertain and still up-in-the-air U.S. elections.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!