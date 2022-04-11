+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
11.04.2022 11:34:00

Why $1 Million May Not Be Enough to Retire Comfortably

There is no universally accepted number for how much someone will need to save for retirement; many factors will determine that, including lifestyle, location, age, and the various income sources someone has. While there may not be a set figure, conventional wisdom tells us $1 million may not be enough for some people to retire comfortably. Here's why.Image source: Getty ImagesThe 80% rule is good to follow when figuring out the annual income you'll need in retirement. It states you should aim to have 80% of your preretirement annual income to maintain your current lifestyle in retirement. Here's what applying the 80% rule would look like at different income levels:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 5,00 0,00% :be AG Inhaber-Akt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg belastet weiter: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Letztlich kräftige Verluste in Asien
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Montag tiefer. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben zum Wochenstart kräftig nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen