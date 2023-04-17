|
Why $1 Million Might Not Be the Right Target for Your Retirement
Most people would agree that $1 million is a lot of money. Many work their entire lives and never see a seven-figure sum in any of their bank or investment accounts. That could be part of the reason some people associate a $1 million nest egg with a luxurious retirement. But they could be in for an unpleasant surprise.There are two main reasons $1 million probably won't last most people through their whole retirement anymore. The first is a rising life expectancy. A typical 65-year-old retiring in 1970 could only expect to live another 15.2 years. But by 2019, the average 65-year-old had 19.6 years of life remaining, on average. That means those retiring in 2019 had to save enough to cover about 4.4 years of additional expenses.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
