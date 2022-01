Why $170 Million Is Not Enough for SpaceX Starlink

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

SpaceX Starlink is slowing down -- and this time, I'm not just talking about connection speeds.When Starlink opened up to "beta" subscribers in October 2020, Elon Musk's aggressive plan to bring broadband internet service to every person on Earth began with a rush, racking up 10,000 subscribers in its first three months. At first, adoption was quick, as Starlink racked up rural customers fleeing underpowered, overpriced internet service. From January 2021 through January 2022, Starlink averaged more than 11,000 new subscribers each month, hitting 140,000 subscribers in November and 145,000 subscribers in January as Starlink expanded its market to 25 countries worldwide. At an average $99 monthly subscription fee, times 12 months in a year, that works out to more than $172 million in Starlink annual revenues for SpaceX. Continue reading