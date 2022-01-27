|
27.01.2022 17:10:40
Why 1-800-FLOWERS.com Stock Plunged 35% at the Open Today
Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ: FLWS), which sells flowers and other gifts, fell dramatically as trading got underway on Jan. 27, dropping a massive 35% at the open. By roughly 10 a.m. ET the stock was still off by a hefty 31% or so. The company's fiscal second-quarter 2022 earnings release is, without a doubt, the culprit here.The top line was actually not so bad, with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM increasing revenues by 7.5% year over year in the fiscal second quarter of 2022. That came on top of a pretty impressive increase in the same stanza of fiscal 2021, which witnessed a sales gain of 44.8%. Essentially, the 7.5% increase in the second quarter of 2022 was up against a very tough comparison. The problem is that the company's $943 million in sales this quarter was a little shy of the $976.6 million analysts had been expecting. And that wasn't the only bad news.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!