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31.03.2026 10:26:00

Why 1 Top Analyst Says Apple Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

Tech is a wreck. So far in 2026, the technology sector is the second-worst-performing sector in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which ranks as the world's second-largest technology company by market cap, is among the laggards. Shares of the iPhone maker are down more than 10% year to date.However, Wall Street remains generally bullish about Apple. The consensus 12-month price target for the stock reflects an upside potential of around 20%. Roughly 60% of the analysts who cover Apple rate it as a "buy" or a "strong buy." At least one top Wall Street analyst believes that Apple is a screaming buy right now. Morgan Stanley's (NYSE: MS) Erik Woodring thinks the stock can jump almost 28% from its current level over the next 12 months. Why is Woodring so optimistic about Apple's near-term prospects?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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