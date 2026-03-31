Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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31.03.2026 10:26:00
Why 1 Top Analyst Says Apple Is a Screaming Buy Right Now
Tech is a wreck. So far in 2026, the technology sector is the second-worst-performing sector in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which ranks as the world's second-largest technology company by market cap, is among the laggards. Shares of the iPhone maker are down more than 10% year to date.However, Wall Street remains generally bullish about Apple. The consensus 12-month price target for the stock reflects an upside potential of around 20%. Roughly 60% of the analysts who cover Apple rate it as a "buy" or a "strong buy." At least one top Wall Street analyst believes that Apple is a screaming buy right now. Morgan Stanley's (NYSE: MS) Erik Woodring thinks the stock can jump almost 28% from its current level over the next 12 months. Why is Woodring so optimistic about Apple's near-term prospects?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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30.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones beendet den Handel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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30.03.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones bewegt sich nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
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30.03.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones am Mittag stärker (finanzen.at)
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30.03.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart stärker (finanzen.at)
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26.03.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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26.03.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones liegt am Donnerstagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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26.03.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
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24.03.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Apple-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Apple-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.02.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.02.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.01.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.01.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.01.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.01.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|216,50
|0,49%
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