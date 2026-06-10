Viking Holdings Aktie

Viking Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40ANH / ISIN: BMG93A5A1010

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10.06.2026 19:27:00

Why 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Viking Therapeutics Stock Could Soar 188%

An analyst at the banking giant Truist Financial has an $83 price target on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), which is particularly notable given that Viking opened at $28.75 per share on June 8. If it reached that target from that June 8 opening price, that would be a gain of 188%.The clinical-stage company lacks commercial products, but it has a promising weight-loss drug candidate, VK2735, in phase 3 trials. The rewards for getting the drug to market could be substantial, which the bold price target reflects. But so too are the risks for investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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