Why 2024 Could Be an Incredible Year for Block Stock

It's been rough for Block (NYSE: SQ), the financial technology company formerly known as Square. After gaining confidence from investors, who envisioned Square as the payment company of the future, Block took a few wrong turns, and its stock is down 75% from its highs in 2021.The good news is that management is recognizing the need for change, and it's responding. Block continues to report strong growth, and now it's working to improve profitability and double down on the core activities that originally led to its success. It recently updated investors about important trends that are working in its favor right now, and that could lead to an incredible 2024.