:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
04.02.2026 03:29:00
Why 2026 Could Be the Year Pfizer's Stock Finally Takes Off
Shares of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have been crashing for multiple years. The last time it posted a positive gain was in 2021, when it rose by more than 60%. Back then, business was booming as demand for its COVID products was strong.Today, however, the company is struggling to generate much growth. Investors are also concerned about what's ahead for the business and whether things will get much better for the company. The end result is not much excitement and bullishness around Pfizer's stock. But that could change in 2026, as there are multiple potential catalysts that could turn its fortunes around.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!