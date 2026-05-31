Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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31.05.2026 05:00:00
Why 2026 Is a Year of Foundational Growth for Tesla
Everybody would like catalysts to appear sooner rather than later for their stocks, and that's definitely the case with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Investors have waited for years for the robotaxi rollout, for the Optimus robot, for full self-driving (FSD) software revenue to take off, and for the Semi truck to begin production. The bad news is that none of these will move the needle financially for Tesla this year, but the good news is that they are set to lay the foundation for long-term growth in 2026. Here's how.To illustrate the relevance of each of these four initiatives, here's a look at the current Wall Street consensus (median values) for each of them compared to the consensus for total revenue.All four combined are forecast to generate only 2% of total revenue in 2026, with doubts over Optimus revenue in particular this year, but that changes significantly in 2027 and 2028. Not only is their combined revenue forecast to be significant in 2027 and 2028, but they are forecast to contribute 46% of the growth in overall company revenue between 2026 and 2028.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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