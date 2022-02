Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year.2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability."Losses of $0.20 per share beat Wall Street's expectations of a $0.25 per share losses, but it was much wider than the $0.06 per share losses incurred last year.Continue reading