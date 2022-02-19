|
19.02.2022 16:10:27
Why 2U Is Jumping 7% This Week
After a disastrous reception to its fourth-quarter earnings report that caused 2U's (NASDAQ: TWOU) stock to plunge 45% last week, the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities rebounded 6.8% from where it finished trading a week ago, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Insiders obviously thought that was a ridiculous response to 2U's solid results and cautious outlook, as they swooped in to scoop up hundreds of thousands of shares of the deeply depressed stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
