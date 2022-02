Why 2U Stock Plunged 43% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU), plummeted this week after the company released its fourth-quarter results Wednesday afternoon. Investors did not like that the company's management expects widening losses for fiscal 2022, nor the fact that a handful of analysts downgraded the stock this week. 2U's share price has fallen by 43.1% since last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.You wouldn't know it from the tech company's massive share price drop, but 2U actually beat the analysts' consensus estimates for both revenue and earnings. It reported Q4 sales of $243.6 million, up 13% from the year-ago quarter and higher than Wall Street's expectation of $243 million. Continue reading