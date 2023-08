Why 2U Stock Plunged Today

Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) were down 24.3% as of 11:00 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the online education platform company announced disappointing second-quarter 2023 results.Quarterly revenue fell 8% year over year to $222.1 million, translating to an adjusted net loss of $14.4 million, or $0.18 per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting a much narrower net loss of $0.07 per share on higher revenue of $234 million.2U co-founder and CEO Chip Paucek noted that their edX subsidiary -- which the company acquired in late 2021 -- generated 44% of its organic leads during the quarter. Still, 2U has struggled to bolster its top line as it focuses on marketing and operational efficiency.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel