Why 2U Stock Soared 25% This Morning

Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) exploded higher on Friday morning after the online learning company reported a modest earnings beat in its fiscal Q4 2022 results last night. Analysts had expected 2U to earn only $0.21 per share for the quarter, and 2U topped that forecast with an adjusted profit of $0.23 per share. As of 11 a.m. ET, 2U stock is up 24.8%.And yet, not all the news was good. While 2U reported a profit for the quarter on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), 2U actually lost $0.15 per share. (On the plus side, this was significantly less money than 2U lost in Q4 2021.) Continue reading