12.07.2023 00:04:57
Why 2U Stock Triumphed on Tuesday
Higher education solutions provider 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) had a fine trading session on Tuesday, with its stock sailing almost 9% higher. That was more than enough to beat the 0.7% rise of the S&P 500 index on what was generally a bullish day for the market. A new executive appointment was the key reason for the enthusiasm for the company.That morning, 2U announced that it had appointed a new chief product officer. This is Aaron McCullough, who will report directly to company CEO Chip Paucek. It isn't easy to find a top-level executive with experience in the relatively limited next-generation digital education field, likely one factor in the very positive investor response Tuesday. Prior to being named to his new post at 2U, McCullough worked a nearly two-year stint at fellow education services provider Coursera. Continue reading
