22.03.2023 20:15:44
Why 2U Stock Was Sliding Today
Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) were moving lower today after investors seemed unimpressed by its Investor Day conference and one analyst lowered their price target on the stock.As of 1:56 p.m. ET, the stock was down 5.9%.2U, a software-as-a-service company that helps universities provide online education through its EdX platform, held an Investor Day conference yesterday, giving the company a chance to explain its value proposition and growth strategy to investors.Continue reading
