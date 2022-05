Why 3D Systems Stock Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), a 3D-printing company, were falling today after it reported first-quarter results. The company missed Wall Street's average estimate for its bottom line but beat the top-line estimate. As a result, the tech stock was down by 2.7% as of 10:43 a.m. ET. 3D Systems reported a non-GAAP loss of $0.06 per share in the first quarter, which was worse than analysts' consensus estimate of flat earnings for the quarter. Investors were likely very disappointed with the loss not only because it missed Wall Street's expectations, but also because 3D Systems reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.17 per share in the year-ago quarter.