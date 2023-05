Why 3D Systems Stock Just Dropped by 10%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) were down by 10.2% as of 10:40 a.m. ET Tuesday after the 3D printer manufacturer reported weaker-than-expected sales and earnings after the market closed Monday. Heading into the first-quarter report, analysts had forecast that 3D Systems would lose $0.07 per share on sales of $128 million. As it turned out, the company's losses were $0.09 per share on sales of only $121.2 million. Even worse, that $0.09 per share loss was an adjusted non-GAAP loss. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), 3D Systems actually lost $0.23 per share, which was $0.02 a share worse than its result in the prior-year quarter. Revenues declined 9% year over year, with sales strongest in the company's medical and industrial markets, and weakest in dental orthodontics, where it seems lower consumer discretionary spending as well as customer inventory reduction efforts depressed results.Continue reading