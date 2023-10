Why 3D Systems Stock Was a Money-Printing Machine This Week

The heyday of 3D printing stocks was several years ago, but apparently someone forgot to tell industry bellwether company 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD). Data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence reveal that the company's stock was up 14% week to date as of Friday before market open. Investors clearly liked 3D Systems' new push into one very specific segment of the medical field.The great promise of 3D printing has always been that the technology can reliably, and inexpensively, produce objects for a very wide range of uses. On Tuesday, it seemed that 3D Systems was at least partially fulfilling that promise. The company announced on the day that a custom cranial implant it produced was used in a surgical procedure called cranioplasty. This is the repair of defects in the skull resulting from injury or medical operations. The patient undergoing the cranioplasty received it at University Hospital Basel in Switzerland.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel