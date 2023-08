Why 3D Systems Stock Wilted on Wednesday

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) had a bad Hump Day. A once-hot stock in the 3D printing segment that had a brief spurt of popularity some years ago, 3D Systems' shares lost more than 8% of their value following the release of fresh quarterly results. That performance was significantly worse than the 0.7% drop of the bellwether S&P 500 index on the day. In its second quarter, 3D Systems booked revenue of just over $128 million. That didn't quite reach the tally of the same period a year ago, which was slightly more than $140 million.The company's net loss on a GAAP basis was almost $29 million. That was an improvement, albeit a minor one, over the nearly $33 million loss of the year-ago quarter. On a per-share, non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, 3D Systems lost $0.07. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel