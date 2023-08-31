|
31.08.2023 00:17:00
Why 3D Systems Stock Zoomed Higher Today
One of the top tech companies on planet Earth is harnessing 3D printing technology, it seems. On that news, 3D printing stocks rose cautiously on Wednesday, including that of industry bellwether 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD). The company's shares notched a 2% gain, which bettered the just-under 0.4% rise of the S&P 500 index.Citing "people with knowledge of the matter" as sources, Bloomberg on Wednesday morning published an article stating that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the company taking the 3D plunge. According to those sources, the tech giant is testing 3D printers in the manufacture of a steel chassis that will be used in some of its upcoming Apple Watch models. The story did not name any particular 3D printer or printers, nor did it identify any manufacturers whose products Apple might be utilizing in the effort. 3D Systems would be an obvious candidate due to its relative longevity and prominence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!