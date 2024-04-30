30.04.2024 17:25:31

Why 3M Stock Is Rising Today

Long-suffering 3M (NYSE: MMM) shareholders must have been pleasantly surprised by its first-quarter results Tuesday morning, and the stock is moving higher as a result. Shares of 3M were trading up by 5% as of 10:30 a.m. ET after its numbers easily beat expectations.The industrial conglomerate has lost more than 40% of its value over the past three years as it worked through a series of restructurings, lawsuits, and operational issues that have impacted earnings.The first quarter provided some reasons for hope that the worst is over. 3M earned $2.39 per share on sales of $7.72 billion, easily topping Wall Street's consensus estimates of $1.96 per share on $7.1 billion. Sales were down slightly year over year, including the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, and its GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) operating income margin improved by more than 300 basis points to 18.8%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu 3M Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu 3M Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

3M Co. 90,82 6,12% 3M Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen