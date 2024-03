Why 3M Stock Jumped Today

Shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) were popping today after the industrial conglomerate announced a surprise change in its leadership.The company, which makes everything from Scotch tape to medical equipment, said William Brown will be its new CEO, effective May 1, replacing Michael Roman, who will transition to the executive chairman position. Investors responded well to the news as 3M stock had struggled in recent years amid macroeconomic headwinds and two multibillion-dollar class action lawsuits.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel