13.03.2024 21:46:00
Why 3M Stock Was Up Today
The current quarter is looking better than expected at 3M (NYSE: MMM). The revised guidance has investors feeling good about the company, sending shares up 5% on Thursday.It has been a rough time for 3M shareholders. The stock has lost nearly half of its value over the past five years due to concerns about litigation against the company, sluggish markets, and talk of corporate bloat.But 3M hopes to get a fresh start in 2024. The company recently named a new CEO and is in the process of spinning out its healthcare division.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
