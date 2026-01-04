Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
04.01.2026 21:05:00
Why 60% of Americans Believe AI Stocks Will Deliver Strong Long-Term Returns
As artificial intelligence (AI) stocks soared higher and higher throughout 2025, more and more voices sounded warnings of an "AI bubble" that was about to pop. Concerns about the valuation of some of the biggest AI players like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) likely contributed to November's market slump.But according to new research by The Motley Fool, a majority of Americans aren't buying it. In fact, over 60% of them believe that AI stocks will instead deliver strong long-term returns. The reason why may surprise you.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!