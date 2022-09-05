|
05.09.2022 18:00:00
Why 62 Is the Worst (and Best) Age to Claim Social Security
If you're eligible, you can start collecting your retirement benefit from Social Security as early as age 62. The key trade-off you face in choosing to start that early is that you will receive benefits for more months, but each payment will be permanently reduced versus waiting until later to start collecting. That trade-off makes age 62 both the worst -- and the best -- age to claim Social Security.How can that be? On average, people will receive about the same from Social Security throughout their lifetime, regardless of when they start collecting. Early collectors get lower benefits for longer, while late collectors get higher benefits for a shorter time. That fact, combined with the rest of your financial picture, add up to make your 62nd birthday either an ideal day to start collecting or a terrible one.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AG&E Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AG&E Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaskrise belastet: ATX geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneins
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Montag tief im Minus. Der US-Handel bleibt am Montag wegen des Labor Days geschlossen. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag volatil.