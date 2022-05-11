|
11.05.2022 22:50:22
Why 8x8 Stock Popped Today -- and Then Gave Most of It Back
Shares of software-as-a-service company 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) jumped in early trading Wednesday after it reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. But later in the session, the stock gave up most of its early gains, likely on fears of the impacts of inflation.After rising by as much as 16.8%, the tech stock closed the day up just 1%.Investors were initially enthusiastic that 8x8's non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.05 beat analysts' consensus estimate for a breakeven quarter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 8X8mehr Nachrichten
|
13:51
|8X8 stock price target cut to $12 from $50 at Oppenheimer (MarketWatch)
|
11.05.22
|Why 8x8 Stock Popped Today -- and Then Gave Most of It Back (MotleyFool)
|
11.05.22
|8X8 upgraded to buy from neutral at B. Riley (MarketWatch)
|
11.05.22
|8X8 stock price target cut to $10 from $15 at Mizuho (MarketWatch)
|
01.02.22
|Ausblick: 8X8 stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: 8X8 gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)