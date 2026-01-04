HPIL Aktie
WKN DE: A117H8 / ISIN: US40432Y1091
|
04.01.2026 17:46:05
Why a $1.6 Million Trim Didn’t Knock This $16 Million China Logistics Bet Off Course
Dallas-based Highlander Partners cut its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) by 260,000 shares last quarter, reducing exposure by $1.65 million, according to a November 13 SEC filing.In a filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, Highlander Partners reported selling 260,000 shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) during the third quarter. The position’s value fell by $1.65 million over the period, leaving the fund with 1.23 million shares worth $15.93 million as of September 30.Despite the reduction, YMM still represents 5.56% of Highlander’s 13F AUM, its fifth-largest holding as of the quarter’s end.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
