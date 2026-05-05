SHIFT Aktie
WKN DE: A12D58 / ISIN: JP3355400007
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05.05.2026 20:53:03
Why a $17 Million Bet on a 5% Yield Bond ETF Might Signal a Defensive Shift
LeClair Wealth Partners initiated a new stake in the Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD), acquiring 329,166 shares in the first quarter, an estimated $16.92 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 5, 2026 SEC filing.According to a SEC filing dated May 5, 2026, LeClair Wealth Partners initiated a new position in the Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF by purchasing 329,166 shares. The estimated transaction value was $16.92 million, based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The value of the stake at quarter-end was $16.77 million, reflecting valuation changes from both the purchase and market price movements.The Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) offers institutional investors access to an actively managed, diversified portfolio of short-duration fixed income assets. The fund leverages proprietary top-down and bottom-up analysis to optimize sector and security selection, aiming to balance yield and risk within a three-year average duration framework.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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