SHIFT Aktie
WKN DE: A12D58 / ISIN: JP3355400007
|
07.01.2026 23:20:29
Why a $3 Million Bond ETF Buy Signals a Shift Toward Short Duration Safety
On Wednesday, Atlanta-based Cahaba Wealth Management disclosed a purchase of 66,931 shares of the iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB), an estimated $3.27 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated January 7, 2026, Cahaba Wealth Management increased its holding in the iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 66,931 shares, bringing its total position to 1.06 million shares. The value of this trade, based on the average closing price during the fourth quarter, was $3.27 million. The quarter-end position value increased by $3.17 million, reflecting both the additional shares and price changes.ISTB now represents 3.61% of Cahaba’s reportable AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
