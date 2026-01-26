International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
26.01.2026 05:04:29
Why a $3 Million Shift Toward International Equities Stands Out in a Mega-Cap Portfolio
On January 23, Atwater Malick disclosed a buy of the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX), adding 42,862 shares in an estimated $2.84 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated January 23, Atwater Malick bought 42,862 shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the trade was approximately $2.84 million based on the average closing price for the period. Meanwhile, the value of the fund’s position increased by $3.27 million, a figure that includes both the share purchase and price appreciation.The fund’s ACWX holding rose to 4.2% of its 13F reportable assets after the buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
