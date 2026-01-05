HPIL Aktie
WKN DE: A117H8 / ISIN: US40432Y1091
|
05.01.2026 17:23:22
Why a $5 Million Trim Signals Caution Around Live Oak Bancshares Amid a 10% Slide
On Monday, North Carolina-based Trust Co of the South disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 162,500 shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) during the fourth quarter, an estimated $5.44 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.In its quarterly disclosure to the Securities and Exchange Commission released Monday, Trust Co of the South reported a sale of 162,500 shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB). The estimated value of the shares sold was $5.44 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price. The fund’s position at quarter-end was 167,500 shares. The net position value declined by $5.87 million from the prior quarter, accounting for both sales and price changes.Live Oak Bancshares represents 0.93% of Trust Co of the South’s 13F reportable AUM following the transaction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!