NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
17.01.2026 12:33:57
Why a $6 Million Allocation to Short-Dated Credit Stands Out Right Now
On January 16, Wisconsin-based Evexia Wealth disclosed a buy of 295,940 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ), with the estimated transaction value at $5.79 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to its January 16 SEC filing, Evexia Wealth increased its position in the Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) by 295,940 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.79 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the holding rose by $5.80 million, a figure that reflects both new purchases and bond price changes.BSCQ now represents 2.11% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
