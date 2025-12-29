SHIFT Aktie
WKN DE: A12D58 / ISIN: JP3355400007
|
29.12.2025 19:12:55
Why a $60 Million Trim in Rexford Signals a Shift as Industrial REIT Growth Slows
Chicago-based Duff & Phelps Investment Management cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) by 1.79 million shares in the third quarter, contributing to a reduction in exposure of about $57.39 million.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, Duff & Phelps Investment Management sold 1.79 million shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) during the third quarter. The divestment lowered the fund’s position from 1.22% of assets under management in the previous quarter to 0.53% as of September 30.The fund’s Rexford stake after the sale is 1.13 million shares, representing 0.53% of AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
