Why a 63% Vertex Selloff Didn’t Scare Off a New $13 Million Investor
On November 13, New York City-based Hyperion Capital Advisors disclosed a new position in Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX), acquiring 540,000 shares valued at approximately $13.39 million.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, Hyperion Capital Advisors established a new position in Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX). The fund acquired 540,000 shares, with the stake valued at $13.39 million as of September 30. The move brought the number of reportable positions in the portfolio to 62.This new position represents 7.16% of Hyperion Capital Advisors’ reported U.S. equity assets as of September 30.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
