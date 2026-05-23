Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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24.05.2026 00:13:51
Why a Biotech Fund Opened a New $6 Million Position in Vir Amid a 99% Stock Rally
Superstring Capital Management disclosed a new position in Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), acquiring 730,548 shares in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.82 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 14, 2026, Superstring Capital established a new position in Vir Biotechnology with 730,548 shares purchased. The estimated transaction value was $5.82 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s quarter-end position in Vir Biotechnology was valued at $6.55 million, reflecting both trading activity and price appreciation.Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative immunology-based therapies for serious infectious diseases. The company leverages collaborations with leading global partners to advance its pipeline and expand market reach. Vir's strategy centers on addressing unmet medical needs through scientific innovation and strategic alliances in the healthcare sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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