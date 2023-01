Why a Bull Market Could Be Coming for Industrial Stocks in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The industrial sector is slowing, and industrial stocks will outperform in 2023. While that sentence might qualify as an early contender for the oxymoron of the year, there is a case for industrial stocks like General Electric (NYSE: GE), Boeing (NYSE: BA), and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) and others to outperform. Here's why.To understand why the industrial sector can outperform in 2023, it's essential to understand what happened last year. Going into 2022, the general narrative from industrial CEOs was that inflationary pressures and supply chain issues would persist in the first half, giving way to a gradual improvement in the second half. It didn't happen. Continue reading