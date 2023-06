Why a Collaboration With Google Cloud Sent MongoDB Stock Higher Thursday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) charged sharply higher Thursday, surging as much as 6.4%. As of 1 p.m. ET, the stock was up 4%.The catalyst that drove the database-as-a-service (DBaaS) provider higher was a partnership with Alphabet 's Google Cloud to help developers build apps powered by artificial intelligence (AI).At the company's developer conference today, MongoDB revealed a deal with Google Cloud that will help developers tap into the vast opportunity represented by generative AI and hasten the creation of AI-infused applications. MongoDB and Google Cloud announced a "growing set of solutions and integrations" that will help developers harness the power of AI in creating their apps. Continue reading