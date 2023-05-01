|
01.05.2023 13:16:00
Why a Dividend Cut by Medical Properties Trust Isn't Off the Table
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) made it clear in its first-quarter earnings report that the dividend is safe for now. The REIT declared its next payment that will go out to shareholders in July.However, with a dividend yield in the double digits, the market seems certain a cut is forthcoming. While that's currently not something the company is considering, management didn't completely take it off the table when discussing the payout's future. Here's what they had to say about the big-time dividend.CEO Edward Aldag mentioned the dividend when commenting on the company's first-quarter results in the earnings press release. The CEO stated: "We are pleased to report a first quarter that saw our core portfolio, as it has for nearly two decades, realize attractive and predictable growth driven by strong original underwriting and inflation-based cash rent escalators. This performance establishes a baseline level of profitability that supports our dividend payments and sets the table for continued growth." Continue reading
