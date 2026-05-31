MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
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31.05.2026 21:15:43
Why a Fintech-Focused Fund Just Added $44 Million of MercadoLibre Stock
On May 15, 2026, Ribbit Management Company disclosed a first-quarter buy of 22,725 MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares, an estimated $43.84 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 15, 2026, Ribbit Management Company increased its stake in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22,725 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade, based on the quarter’s average closing price, was $43.84 million. The quarter-end value of the MercadoLibre position rose by $36.03 million, a figure that includes both purchase activity and share price fluctuations.MercadoLibre, Inc. is a leading e-commerce and fintech provider in Latin America, operating at scale with a robust multi-vertical platform. The company leverages its integrated ecosystem—including marketplace, payments, credit, and logistics—to drive user engagement and capture a broad share of digital commerce and financial services activity in the region. MercadoLibre's strategy centers on expanding its service offerings and deepening customer relationships, supporting a strong competitive position in high-growth markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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