MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
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31.05.2026 21:09:37
Why a Fund Made a $17 Million Bet on MercadoLibre Despite a 35% Stock Drop
On May 15, 2026, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos disclosed a buy of 8,653 MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares, an estimated $16.69 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holding in MercadoLibre by 8,653 shares. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter, was $16.69 million. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $10.85 million, a figure reflecting both share additions and price movement during the period. The fund now holds 24,151 shares valued at $41.94 million.MercadoLibre, Inc. is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, leveraging a robust ecosystem that integrates marketplace, payments, logistics, and credit solutions at scale. The company’s strategy centers on expanding digital commerce and financial access in a region with significant growth potential. Its competitive edge is driven by technology innovation, network effects, and a comprehensive service offering that addresses both consumer and merchant needs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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