China Logistics Aktie
WKN DE: A0N9NJ / ISIN: US16948R1014
|
31.05.2026 20:41:26
Why a Fund Walked Away From This $20 Million China Logistics Bet After a 24% Stock Drop
On May 15, 2026, Cederberg Capital disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last quarter.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, Cederberg Capital Ltd sold all 1,828,900 shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter. The net position value declined by $20 million as a result of the exit.Full Truck Alliance is a leading digital freight platform in China, facilitating efficient connections between shippers and truckers nationwide. The company leverages technology to streamline logistics, offering a comprehensive suite of services that address multiple aspects of the freight transaction process. Its scale and integrated value-added offerings position it as a key player in China's evolving logistics and transportation sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu China Logistics Inc Stock Settlement
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.