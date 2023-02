Why A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Is Sinking Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) tumbled more than 13% by 12:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the precious metals stock was its fiscal second-quarter results. A-Mark Precious Metals reported $1.95 billion of revenue for its fiscal second quarter, which was in line with the analysts' consensus estimate. Revenue was 0.2% above the year-ago tally and 3% higher than the sequential quarter. However, the company's earnings per share came in at $1.35, which missed analysts' expectations by $0.05 per share. While that was up 4% from the year-ago period, it was 16% below the prior quarter.