Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.10.2026 03:00:02
Why a Merger With Tesla Could Be a Disaster for SpaceX
You can't say it wasn't predictable, but will it really happen?
Investors have long speculated that Elon Musk could combine his two trillion-dollar companies, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) now that SpaceX is publicly traded, and just four months after SpaceX's IPO, Musk has expressed interest in doing so. Earlier this year, SpaceX acquired xAI, Musk's AI company, another sign that he is trying to consolidate his empire.
The boards of Tesla and SpaceX have formed special committees to determine whether a merger is in their best interest. Musk is not participating in the review, having recused himself, though he did call a combination of the two companies "a good idea," citing operational synergies in AI, chip manufacturing, robotics, and other areas.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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23.10.26
|Tesla – Senkung der Investitionsprognose verunsichert Investoren (NewsTool)
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23.10.26
|Tesla – Senkung der Investitionsprognose verunsichert Investoren (NewsTool)
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22.10.26
|Tesla überrascht positiv beim Cashflow - Aktie nach Gewinneinbruch tiefer (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|Fusion mit SpaceX? Warum JPMorgan bei der Tesla-Aktie nach China schaut (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Tesla auf 430 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
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22.10.26
|Elektroauto-Boom in der EU: BYD und Tesla profitieren (dpa-AFX)
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22.10.26
|Tesla: Gewinn bricht im dritten Quartal ein, Umsatz stagniert (Spiegel Online)
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22.10.26
|KORREKTUR: Tesla mit Gewinneinbruch und stagnierendem Umsatz (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Tesla
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|332,85
|-1,10%
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