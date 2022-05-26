Why a Mobile Home Park Could Be a Wickedly Profitable Investment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When you think of real estate investing, a few scenarios may come to mind. You might imagine buying a house and becoming either a long-term landlord or a vacation rental host. You could also invest in commercial property like offices, warehouses, or retail via real estate investment trusts (REITs). You may not have thought of investing in a mobile home park, but an increasing number of investors are doing just that.Let's look at what's involved in investing in a mobile home park and explore the role the affordable housing shortage is playing in making this investing opportunity potentially more lucrative than ever.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading