|
26.05.2022 12:12:00
Why a Mobile Home Park Could Be a Wickedly Profitable Investment
When you think of real estate investing, a few scenarios may come to mind. You might imagine buying a house and becoming either a long-term landlord or a vacation rental host. You could also invest in commercial property like offices, warehouses, or retail via real estate investment trusts (REITs). You may not have thought of investing in a mobile home park, but an increasing number of investors are doing just that.Let's look at what's involved in investing in a mobile home park and explore the role the affordable housing shortage is playing in making this investing opportunity potentially more lucrative than ever.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!