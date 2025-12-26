Confidence Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000
|
26.12.2025 21:37:19
Why a New $10 Million Fluor Stock Buy Signals Confidence After a Rough Year
Kentucky-based Aristides Capital initiated a new position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) during the third quarter, acquiring 224,842 shares in an estimated $9.46 million stake as of September 30.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, Aristides Capital LLC established a new position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) during the third quarter. The fund reported holding 224,842 shares with a market value of approximately $9.46 million at quarter-end, representing approximately 2.84% of its total reportable U.S. equity assets.Top five holdings after the filing:
